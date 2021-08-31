Angelita Espindoza Castillo
LAWARD — Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, Texas with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial immediately following at Red Bluff Cemetery.
