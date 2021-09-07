Anne Sulak Moore
GANADO — Anne Moore, 94, of Ganado, passed away 9/5/2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00~10:00 with a rosary being recited at 9:30 at Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado, with Fr. Greg Korenek officiating. Interment will be in Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Services under the care of Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We need our leaders to put partisan politics aside and show unity (9)
- Letter: Open carry of firearms is not meant to make our country great (6)
- Letter: Thank you, President Biden (3)
- Five important laws going into effect Wednesday in Texas (3)
- Bond or no bond? That is the question. (3)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 6 (3)
- Julia Soto (2)
- Danilynn Faith Montalvo (2)
- Letter: A rating of President Biden's performance (2)
- YMCA rolls out SHTEAM bus (1)
- Syndicated column: America's slow suicide (1)
- Mary E. Gauna (1)
- Are you upset that Bootfest is canceled? (1)
- Esmeralda Jean Hernandez (1)
- William S. Vincent (1)
- Anton David Machacek (1)
- Mac Lee: Science vs. the real world (1)
- Letter: Inmates running the asylum (4)
- Frank T. Cavazos (1)
- 237 new COVID-19, 2 deaths cases reported in the Crossroads (1)
- Beverly Lincke (1)
- Blotter: Gun, class ring reported stolen from home (1)
- Letter: Our president needs to make a stand against the Taliban (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.