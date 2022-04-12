DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
BAECKER, HAROLD, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Services are pending with Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
SHAFFER, PATRICIA, 79, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GOLIAD COUNTY
FRANKLIN, SHARON, 63, of Goliad, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
MATTHEWS, ANNELIESE, 91, of Goliad, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
JACKSON COUNTY
WILLIAMS, CHARLES JR., 79, of Edna, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LAVACA COUNTY
MICULKA, JIMMY, 70, of Yoakum, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
SAPP, ANNIE, 85, of Yoakum, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ZINK, PETRA VASQUEZ, 61, of Yoakum, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
