Arthur Donovan Roe
VICTORIA — Arthur Donovan Roe of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord January 11, 2022. He was born February 15, 1936 in Victoria, Texas to Anthony Volsic and Patricia Swinney. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service Monday, January 17, 2022 10:00 A.M. at Fellowship Bible Church, 3401 N. Ben Jordan St. Victoria, Texas 77901.
