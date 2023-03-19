Arthur Summers, Jr.
TIVOLI — Arthur Summers, Jr., 76, of Tivoli, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Victoria. Honoring the wishes of Arthur, a Remembrance Service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 11-1 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Words of comfort, fond memories, and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
