DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
ELKINS, RONNIE,75, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. Services are pending with Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, 361-578-4646.
COFFEY, WILLIAM J. “JEFF”, 60, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
CALHOUN COUNTY
HELMS, KAREN, 77, of Seadrift, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023. Services are pending with Richardson Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-9766.
MILLER, LAVERNE, 80, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, August, 25, 2023. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
