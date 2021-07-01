Belinda Dawn Fuller Finch
HALLETTSVILLE — Belinda Dawn Fuller Finch, 46; Funeral Service: 10 am, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Kubena Funeral Home of Hallettsville. Visitation starting at 5 pm, Thursday at Kubena Funeral Home. Burial: Cheetham Cemetery, Sheridan, Texas, with a luncheon following the burial at Sheridan Community Center. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
