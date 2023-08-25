Belle Smith
PORT LAVACA — Belle Smith passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the age of 94. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church starting at 1pm, with reception to follow.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.