Benito S Estrada, Sr.
CUERO — Visitation will be held Sunday, September 19, 2021, 4-6 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 20, 2021, 10 am at Freund Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Del Bosque cemetery in Normana. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com, 361.275.2343.
