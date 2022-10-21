Bennie Novosad
SHINER — Bennie Novosad, 94, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Visitation 4 p.m. with rosary at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at funeral home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
