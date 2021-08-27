Lempa Jr.
Bernard “BJ” John
Lempa Jr.
Lempa Jr.
VICTORIA — Visitation will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1PM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 2PM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. 361.275.2343.
