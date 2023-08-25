Betty J. Jordan
PORT LAVACA — Betty J. Jordan, 75, of Port Lavaca passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Victoria. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3pm at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, with funeral services beginning at 4pm. Interment will follow to Six Mile Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
