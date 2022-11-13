Betty J. Mathis
SHINER — Betty J. Mathis, 81, passed away November 10, 2022. Visitation 9 a.m. with Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bluebonnet Cemetery in Shiner. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
