Betty Sue Moon
VICTORIA — Visitation and funeral services will be held on Sat., Feb. 26 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. The family will greet visitors from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, and the funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Memorial Park in Victoria, TX following the funeral service. Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
