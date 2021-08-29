Billy L. Alex
VICTORIA — Billy L. Alex, 73, passed away August 20, 2021. Billy served the citizens of Victoria for 32 years as police office, paramedic and firefighter. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
