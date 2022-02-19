Rasberry
Brandon O’Quinn
Rasberry
Rasberry
YORKTOWN — The family of Brandon would like to invite you to join them to celebrate the life of Brandon on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel, beginning at 2:00 pm with Carlos Sertuche officiating. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
