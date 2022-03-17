Brenda R. Nobles
CUERO — Brenda R. Nobles, 63, of Cuero, Texas passed away peacefully Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born July 29, 1958 to Alma D. Wesley and the late Mose Nobles in Cuero, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. www.gracefuneralhome.net. Masks required.
