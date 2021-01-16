Briana Lynn Vela
CUERO — Briana Lynn Vela, 29, of Cuero passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Services are pending. Donations may be made to Freund Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
