Camden Renee Crawford
VICTORIA — Camden, infant daughter of Braiden Marie Kucera and Jesse Dean Crawford was taken into the gates of Heaven. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-2 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, service to begin at 2 pm. Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to read the complete obituary.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (10)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (5)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (3)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Elizabeth Diane Drane (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
- Controlled burn in Victoria County (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.