Carl Bain
LOUISE — Carl Bruce Bain, 79, of Louise, passed away July 26, 2021. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services begin 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 at Oaklawn Memorial Park in El Campo with the Rev. Tim Kosler officiating. www.triskafuneralhome.com
