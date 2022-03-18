Carlon L. Tones
PEARLAND — Carlon L. Tones passed away peacefully on Sat., March 12, 2022, at the age of 68. All services Sat., March 19, First United Methodist Church, 206 S. Dowling Street in Hallettsville. Visitation 10 a.m.-12 p.m., funeral 12 p.m. Burial, Willow Creek Cemetery in Hallettsville. Paradise Chapel Funeral Home (361)-798-9445.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Beto (11)
- O'Rourke talks common ground at Victoria town hall (7)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (6)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- Education services now on offer at Victoria County Jail (1)
- Editorial: 27,000 rejected ballots is unacceptable (1)
- L. Rae Cohen (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
- Christ's Kitchen to return to inside dining (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.