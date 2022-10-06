Funeral Services will be on Friday at 11AM at St.Philip Catholic Church in El Campo. Burial will be at 1:30PM at St.Roch Catholic Cemetery in Alleyton. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Carol Ann Douglas
EL CAMPO — Visitation will begin Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 5PM at Triska Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 6PM.
Funeral Services will be on Friday at 11AM at St.Philip Catholic Church in El Campo. Burial will be at 1:30PM at St.Roch Catholic Cemetery in Alleyton. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Funeral Services will be on Friday at 11AM at St.Philip Catholic Church in El Campo. Burial will be at 1:30PM at St.Roch Catholic Cemetery in Alleyton. Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.