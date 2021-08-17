Carolyn D. Russell
EL CAMPO — Carolyn D Russell, age 59, of El Campo passed away August 11, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Monday, August 16, at New Life Assembly of God Church. Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home.
