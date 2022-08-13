Carolyn Sue Nunley
PORT LAVACA — Carolyn Nunley passed away Wed., August 10, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5-8PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas, 77979. Services are Sat., August 13, 2022, at 1PM at First United Methodist Church, 814 N. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- ‘We are going to win this election’: Beto O’Rourke rallies in Victoria (10)
- Letter: Victoria City Council should stand firm and side with the Public Library (7)
- Letter: Stop being selfish as a society and start thinking about the welfare of children (5)
- Libraries are no place to practice censorship, even here in Victoria County (5)
- The crazy lady in aisle 17 (4)
- Victoria mayor says library will not be evicted amid LGBTQ book controversy (3)
- Victoria County sides with group that wants city library books removed (18)
- O'Rourke set to bring gubernatorial campaign to Victoria tonight (2)
- Blotter: Burglary, vandalism reported in Victoria (2)
- Andrew Schroer: Salty language helps prefer faith (2)
- VISD's COVID protocol will not require quarantine after virus exposure, contrary to CDC (1)
- Fernando "Fred" Garcia (1)
- Timothy K. Strawbridge (1)
- A proud mother moment (1)
- Kathy Lynn Esterak (1)
- Margaret "Pat" Riddle (1)
- Victoria faithful find spiritual meaning, renewal through baptism (1)
- Vincent G. Reedy (1)
- City Corner: Victoria’s bicentennial plans are starting now (1)
- Letter: You’re not pro-life you’re anti-choice (1)
- Letter: Our religious convictions are being challenged (2)
- Column: Readers reward us with subscriptions; colleagues pat us on the back with awards (1)
- DR. JAMES A. GRUMMAN JR. (1)
- No jaywalking tickets issued since crosswalk project; illegal crossings continue (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.