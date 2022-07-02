Celestina Hernandez
PORT LAVACA — Celestina Hernandez went to be with the Lord June 30, 2022 at the age of 74.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 am with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested in Victoria shooting at convenience store
- Three men arrested in catalytic converter thefts
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent
- Woman arrested on intoxicated assault charge after striking driver
- Area players named to coaches' all-state team
- Blotter:14 pairs of Converse shoes reported stolen
- A new groove: Legally blind woman takes darkest moment, turns it into light for Victoria
- Elementary, middle school STAAR results continue trend of pandemic recovery
- Blotter: Man arrested Wednesday on robbery charges
- UPDATED: Man injured in Victoria shooting, 3 detained
Commented
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (3)
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (3)
- Indoor, pop-up Victoria flea market's grand opening a success (3)
- Gary Wayne Groll (2)
- Fireworks sales underway after burn ban (1)
- Alvin Dee Reed (1)
- Rain falls in Crossroads, local officials monitoring weather amid severe drought (1)
- Debris still remains alongside the rail tracks in Shiner as derailment probe continues (1)
- Master Gardeners: 3 red sizzlers for summer pleasure (1)
- Letter: Abortion violates the very essence of right to life (1)
- City to look at proposed budget in workshops (1)
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves (1)
- BELYNDA ANN NELSON (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.