Celia Rosalie Key Myers
SMITHVILLE — - Celia Rosalie Key Myers, 101, passed away on December 29, 2020 in Smithville after a short illness. She was born September 23, 1919 in Hochheim. She will be buried at Hebron Cemetery in Cuero after a private funeral in accordance with her wishes. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
