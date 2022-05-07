Charlene Joy Cumba
VICTORIA — Charlene Joy Cumba, age 86, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 3pm at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be held Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2pm at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, Texas. www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- I’m still angry (6)
- New Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for Victoria (3)
- Couple gets national attention for crafts after betting on themselves (2)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (2)
- Letter: Klacman wants to repair school (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Marion Lorraine "M. L." Sims (1)
- Victoria County commissioners OK salary comparison with neighbors (1)
- Experiencing the outdoors plays an important part of an Episcopal education (1)
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial (1)
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria (1)
- Virginia Callan Welder (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- Property tax assessments jump for many homeowners (1)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.