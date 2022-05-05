Crystal Anders Garza
EDNA — Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., in the Edna High School Auditorium. Visit www.oaklawnfhednatx.com to read the full obituary.
