Pahmiyer
Dalton Edward
Pahmiyer
Pahmiyer
EDNA — Dalton Pahmiyer, 66, was called home on Thursday, September 14, 2023. There will be a funeral service on Monday, September 18, 2023 beginning with visitation at 9:am, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am at First Assembly of God Church in Edna with David Murff officiating, interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.slavikfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.