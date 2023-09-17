Pahmiyer
Dalton Edward
Pahmiyer
Pahmiyer
EDNA — Dalton Pahmiyer, at the age of 66, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, September 14, 2023. There will be a Visitation on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 9:am to 10:am, followed by the Funeral Service at 10:am, at First Assembly of God Church with David Murff officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visit www.slavikfuneralhome.com
