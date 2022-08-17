Daniel Wayne Squyres
CUERO — Visitation will begin at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Freund Funeral Home, funeral services to follow at 10:00 AM with Pastor Lewis Cremeans officiating. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Stop being selfish as a society and start thinking about the welfare of children (6)
- Letter: Victoria City Council should stand firm and side with the Public Library (7)
- ‘We are going to win this election’: Beto O’Rourke rallies in Victoria (10)
- Saturday Sermon: The world is still in God's hand (3)
- The crazy lady in aisle 17 (4)
- Blotter: Burglary, vandalism reported in Victoria (2)
- Ashley Hunter: Exploring NASA, the final frontier (2)
- 'Intruders' will try to break into your kid's school this year, VISD officials say (1)
- Fernando "Fred" Garcia (1)
- Timothy K. Strawbridge (1)
- A proud mother moment (1)
- Kathy Lynn Esterak (1)
- Margaret "Pat" Riddle (1)
- Cooler temps brought a pair of Patriot Park fishermen out for the first time this summer (1)
- Vincent G. Reedy (1)
- City Corner: Victoria’s bicentennial plans are starting now (1)
- 8 takeaways from Monday's TEA results (1)
- DR. JAMES A. GRUMMAN JR. (1)
- Guest column: Adapting for the future (1)
- Andrew Schroer: Salty language helps prefer faith (2)
Online Poll
Should Texas cancel the STAAR test?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.