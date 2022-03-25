Darline Pelletier
CUERO — Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, 9 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Funeral Services beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at Freund Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
