Daryl William Taylor
EDNA — Daryl W. Taylor passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the age of 61. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Edna. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna. Please visit www.oaklawnfhednatx.com to read the complete obituary.
