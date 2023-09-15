David Guajardo Aguayo
VICTORIA — David Guajardo Aguayo, 82, went into eternal rest, 9/07/2023. Memorial Visitation will be Fri., 9/22, from 6-8PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Memorial Service will be the following day on 9/23 at 10AM with the Holy Rosary at 9:30AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 101 W Church St with interment to immediately after at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
