David Ray Navarro
VICTORIA — David Ray Navarro, 44, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Saturday, August 20th, from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Services for David will begin at 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home.
