David Wayne Tanner
PORT O’CONNOR — David Wayne Tanner, 57; (died 7/04/2020); Memorial Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 2 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Rosary starting at 1:30 pm; and Visitation starting at 1 pm. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
