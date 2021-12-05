David William Drost
VICTORIA — Services will held on Friday, December 10, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 am. A private burial will follow later in the day at Memorial Park Cemetery. To read the full obituary visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
