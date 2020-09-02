CALHOUN COUNTY
ESTRADA, SOCORRO, 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
YBARRA, MARIO, 70, of Port Lavaca, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
DEWITT COUNTY
LUCAS, CAROLYN, 67, of Cuero, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GOLIAD COUNTY
ALBRECHT, DOROTHY, 87, of Goliad, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-645-3213.
MARTINEZ, ANITA JUNE, 62, of Goliad, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-645-3216.
