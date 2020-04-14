VICTORIA COUNTY

HILL, HOMER S., 68, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

URBAN, MARJORIE, 73, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

CALHOUN COUNTY

PELKEY, DEBORAH ANN, 62, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

GONZALES COUNTY

EGGER, BOBBY, 51, of Smiley, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Services are pending witrh Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, 830-582-1521.

