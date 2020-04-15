VICTORIA COUNTY

ATZENHOFFER, CLARENCE "BUBBA", 88, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

GRIMSLEY, ANN M., 87, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

WOLFF, HENRY E. JR., 83, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

DEWITT COUNTY

HAMILTON, PAULA, 67, of Cuero, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

THOMAS, TROY, 91, of Yoakum, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

