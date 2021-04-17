LAVACA COUNTY
STANEK, ELLEN JANE, 67, of Shiner, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
Rain showers, with winds diminishing later in the day. High 66F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 17, 2021 @ 12:37 am
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.