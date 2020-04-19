VICTORIA COUNTY

RAVEN, BOBBY L., 93, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

ROJAS, BABY JULIETTE FAITH, infant, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

RYON, GAIL, 60, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.

VRANA, SARITA, 72, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.

WAGNER, AUDREY ANN, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.

DEWITT COUNTY

SCHLEY, GENE, 68, of Cuero, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

LAVACA COUNTY

HARABIS, ROSALIE, 92, of Yoakum, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

