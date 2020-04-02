VICTORIA COUNTY

GARZA, SANTIAGO JR., 54, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

GOLIAD COUNTY

BAILEY, TRUMAN, 92, of Goliad, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

LAVACA COUNTY

MEYER, ANGELINA, 81, of Yoakum, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

