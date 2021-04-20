VICTORIA COUNTY
BARRIENTES, NORMA, 62, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
BUTLER, CHRISTA, 72, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DAVIS, DORIS MAE, 97, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MALIK, JUDY BETH, 62, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
FEATHERSTON, DOROTHY MAE, 88, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
COPENHAVER, BARRY, 81, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
