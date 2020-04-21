VICTORIA COUNTY

CALZADA, JOSEPHINE, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

WELLS, OLLIE, 77, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.

CALHOUN COUNTY

MOYA, AGAPITO, 78, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

DEWITT COUNTY

GIPS, JONELL, 82, of Yorktown, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.

ELSEWHERE

HAHN, SHERRY, 69, of Corpus Christi, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

HOFF, BRIAN LEE, 50, of Austin, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.

MORALES, MARIA, 81, of Houston, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

WHITE, THERESA, 62, of Beeville, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

