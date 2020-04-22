VICTORIA COUNTY

BOEDEKER, MARIE, 94, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

FLORES, ROSALINDA, 71, of Victoria, passed away on MOnday, April 20, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

LOESCHER, JULIA KAHANEK, 85, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

CALHOUN COUNTY

MARTIN, VIRGIL JR., 64, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.

DEWITT COUNTY

CASTILLO, TOMACITA, 85, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

