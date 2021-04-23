VICTORIA COUNTY
GRAHAM, JAMES "JIMMY" JR., 78, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PARKS, PRESTON, 94, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
MARTINEZ, PETRA, 82, of Port Lavaca, passed aay on Friday, April 16, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
GOLIAD COUNTY
MILLER, RICHARD C., 53, of Goliad, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
JACKSON COUNTY
WALPOLE, JULIA, 94, of LaWard, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
