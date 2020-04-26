VICTORIA COUNTY

MALIK, JOAN, 95, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

WHEELER, NATHAN, 84, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

DEWITT COUNTY

DARWIN, VERLINE, 92, of Cuero, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

