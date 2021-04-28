VICTORIA COUNTY
HARVEY, ROYCE, 91, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. Services are pending with Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
STEARMAN, GARY, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
TARVER, JOE C., 92, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
DEWITT COUNTY
PENA, ARNOLDO, 62, of Cuero, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
HENDRY, HARRY JR., 80, of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
ELSEWHERE
ORTIZ, RICHARD JR., 38, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.