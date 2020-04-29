VICTORIA COUNTY

CURTIS, ROBERT, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

DEWITT COUNTY

HERNANDEZ, MANUELA, 76, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.

GOLIAD COUNTY

MARTINEZ, DEMENTIA, 74, of Goliad, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

